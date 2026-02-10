Iranian-Canadian Activist Nazanin Afshin-Jam: ‘One Chance’ for Iran To Reclaim Its Future

Felice Friedson opens with a scene that feels almost absurdly calm: Nazanin Afshin-Jam MacKay in rural Nova Scotia, where a hockey rink can function like a town square. Then the interview snaps back to Iran, where she says the current unrest is marked by killings, injuries, mass detentions, and fears of executions. Afshin-Jam MacKay describes reports of protesters shot with military-grade weapons and claims that wounded people were even pursued inside hospitals—details that sound unbelievable until you hear them again and again.

Still, she keeps returning to a single refrain: scale changes everything. “There’s a glimmer of hope,” she says, arguing that many Iranians see this as “the one chance that they have to reclaim their country.” She points to growing public defiance, tougher stances abroad, and Canada’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

Her case is rooted in family history. After the 1979 revolution, she says her father—then running the Sheraton Hotel in Tehran—was arrested and tortured by Revolutionary Guards, and the family fled. Her mother’s longing for Iran never eased; Afshin-Jam MacKay keeps her ashes at home, hoping to bury them in a free Iran. She also says her mother converted to Christianity, shaping her own faith.

She recently visited Israel for a regional women’s network, and she argues Iran policy is too often negotiated without women—and without human rights conditions. Her closing plea is blunt: pay attention, then act. Read the full piece and watch the complete video interview from Felice Friedson.