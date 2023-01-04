It's the glowing season of lights.

Iranian Drone Shot Down in Ukraine Contained Parts From US, Western Countries
Drone stabilizers seen in this UAV that exploded in Ukraine have Iranian origins as seen in their identical structure, dimensions and numbering, despite the attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russia stamps. (Office of the Israel President)
Mideast Daily News
Russia-Ukraine
Drones
Iran
Iranian sanctions

Iranian Drone Shot Down in Ukraine Contained Parts From US, Western Countries

The Media Line Staff
01/04/2023

An Iranian drone shot down in Ukraine last fall contained parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies, CNN first reported, citing a Ukrainian intelligence assessment that was shared with US government officials. Iran has apparently obtained US-made technology despite export restrictions and sanctions on Iran. It is most likely that the companies are in compliance with the sanctions, but that third-party distributors are reselling the components to Iran and possibly other sanctioned countries. According to Ukrainian assessment, of the 52 components the Ukrainians removed from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, 40 appear to have been manufactured by 13 different American companies. The remaining 12 components were manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China, the assessment found. Russia reportedly is planning for a new offensive, the centerpiece of which is stepping up the use of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s phone call Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov is evidence that Israel is taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Lavrov reportedly called Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his new position. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has in recent years called attention to what he says is a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but would not commit to providing missile defense systems to Ukraine.

