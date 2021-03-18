Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Elections Pit Hard-liners, Pragmatists Against Each Other
Mideast Daily News
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Iranian elections
Hassan Rouhani
United States

Iranian Elections Pit Hard-liners, Pragmatists Against Each Other

Uri Cohen
03/18/2021

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday delivered a rare rebuke of his fellow colleagues on the issue of the country’s nuclear program, accusing hard-line politicians of “betraying” the nation by insisting on unyielding policies and thereby preventing American sanctions from being lifted. “Today, conditions are better than ever for the removal of sanctions,” Rouhani explained, noting the United States is ready to return to the abandoned 2015 nuclear agreement and roll back its economic restrictions on Iran. While he insisted that “words are not enough” and that Tehran was “waiting for action” by the US, the Islamic Republic’s leader said that a “small minority that is obstructing this path needs to stop its destructive act.” The inner squabbles between the pragmatist Rouhani camp and Iranian hardliners have intensified in recent weeks, as the country’s June 18 general elections draw near. A return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which afforded Tehran’s economy some breathing room before former President Donald Trump pulled out and reimposed harsh sanctions, would benefit the more moderate candidates. The US has called on Iran to resume full compliance with the deal immediately, while Tehran has demanded that sanctions be lifted first.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.