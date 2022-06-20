The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iranian Engineer’s Death at Parchin Military Complex Was ‘Industrial Sabotage,’ IRGC Official Says
Satellite image of Iran's Parchin military complex high explosive test site collected on June 12, 2012. (DigitalGlobe via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Iranian Engineer’s Death at Parchin Military Complex Was ‘Industrial Sabotage,’ IRGC Official Says

The Media Line Staff
06/20/2022

The death of an Iranian Defense Ministry engineer last month at Iran’s Parchin military complex, located about 30 kilometers, or 19 miles, southeast of Tehran was caused by “industrial sabotage,” an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander told an Iranian media outlet. Hassani Ahangar made the comments to the semiofficial Entekhab news agency, Reuters reported; he did not say who he believed was responsible for the sabotage at the military site, which houses several industrial and research units. “The martyr from the Ministry of Defense was himself not the target but was affected by an act of industrial sabotage. We must prevent such threats with artificial intelligence methods,” Ahangar told the news agency. The site has been hit by such accidents in the past, most recently in 2020, when Iran’s nuclear program came under a series of unclaimed attacks that the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. The International Atomic Energy Agency has accused Parchin of conducting tests of triggers meant to detonate a nuclear bomb.

