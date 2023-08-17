Iranian Filmmaker and Producer Face Prison After Cannes Screening, Drawing Global Outrage

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustayi and his producer, Javad Norouzbeigi, have been sentenced to prison for showcasing their movie, Leila’s Brothers, at the Cannes Film Festival without the Iranian government’s endorsement. The film, which was in contention for the esteemed Palme d’Or award, delves into the societal struggles in Iran amid international sanctions, while vividly depicting protests and violent government responses. Despite winning two awards at Cannes, it was snubbed by Tehran for Oscar consideration.

Tehran’s Revolutionary Court sentenced Roustayi and Norouzbeigi to six months in prison for producing “propaganda against the system.” Although most of the prison term was suspended, both men are prohibited from engaging in filmmaking for five years and must complete a mandatory filmmaking course. The decision, based on allegations of undermining Iran’s religious sovereignty, has been criticized globally.

Iconic American director Martin Scorsese swiftly protested the sentence, urging online petitions for the pair’s release. The Biarritz International Film Festival and the Iranian Cinema Directors Association also expressed their dissent.

Historically, Iranian filmmakers and actors have confronted government adversity. The country’s stringent policies have incited both domestic and international tensions, with the death of actress Mahsa Amini in 2022 igniting nationwide protests.