Iranian Law to Encourage Population Growth That Restricts Women’s Rights Goes Into Effect
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Children
Abortion
Marriage

Iranian Law to Encourage Population Growth That Restricts Women’s Rights Goes Into Effect

Marcy Oster
11/17/2021

A law in Iran to encourage higher childbirth rates, that United Nations experts on human rights and violence against women said restricts women’s fundamental rights and contravenes international law, went into effect. The “Youthful Population and Protection of the Family” legislation approved by parliament in October was implemented on Tuesday, after official notification from Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. With an ageing population and a decline in population growth, Iran wants to increase its population by tens of millions. The law will go into effect for an “experimental period” of seven years, which can be extended. The law encourages marriages by providing financial incentives such as loans, and by boosting employment; it also bans the free distribution of contraception, prohibits voluntary sterilization and puts further limits on legal abortions. The law also asks state television to produce programming encouraging marriage and childbearing.

