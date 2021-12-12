This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Lawmaker Says Bad Blood Between Israel, Iran Dates to Purim Story
A section of the Book of Esther, written on a parchment scroll from the 18th century from Alsace, to be read on the festival of Purim. It is currently found in the Joods Historisch Museum in Amsterdam. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran-Israel
Book of Esther

Iranian Lawmaker Says Bad Blood Between Israel, Iran Dates to Purim Story

Marcy Oster
12/12/2021

An Iranian lawmaker really knows her Jewish history, at least as far back as the fifth century BCE, when the Book of Esther was written. Zohreh Lajevardi, who represents Tehran in the Iranian parliament, said in an interview on Sunday with the Fars News Agency (which is managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed wing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) that the bad blood between Israel and Iran goes back to the Purim story recounted in the Book of Esther, which culminates with the killing by Jews in the Persian Empire of tens of thousands of Persians who had initially been given permission to kill the Jews. “The Zionist regime is the sworn enemy of Iran and Iranians, and this enmity, without any connection to the ruling regime in Iran, has a long history, so that the Zionists still celebrate Purim every year on the anniversary of the brutal massacre of the Iranian people,” Lajevardi said. Bringing it to the present era, she added: “But with the victory of the revolution, this enmity became so public, so much so that a brief look at the events of the last 40 years proves well that this vicious regime is the sworn enemy of Iran and Iranians.” Esther, a Jewish woman, was married to the Persian King Ahasuerus, believed by many to be Xerxes I or Artaxerxes I. She and her uncle Mordechai thwarted a plot by the king’s adviser, Haman, to destroy the Jews, ultimately turning the tables on the Persians. A tomb believed to be the final resting place of Esther and Mordechai is located in Hamedan, Iran. The Lajevardi interview with Fars centered on her calls to counter restrictions on Iranian athletes who refuse to compete against athletes from the “usurping Zionist regime” in international sports competitions.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.