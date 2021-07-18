Protecting Truth During Tension

Iranian Nuclear Talks Delayed as New Administration Assembles
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, in a photo from Nov. 20, 2016. (Mostafameraji/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
talks
meeting in Vienna
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian Nuclear Talks Delayed as New Administration Assembles

Michael Friedson
07/18/2021

As many had expected, the negotiations surrounding a return to the Iran nuclear agreement are officially on hold in Tehran until the new government is prepared to move forward. Iran recently elected a hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, who will oversee the talks once his government is formed and prepared to resume. Negotiations are being conducted in Vienna by Iran and six world powers, but no discernable progress has been made after six rounds of talks. The American and British governments were the subject of a tweet by the Iranian deputy foreign minister on Saturday admonishing them to stop linking the issue of a prisoner exchange to the talks. State Department spokesman Ned Price accused the Iranians of using the new administration as a way of deflecting blame for the delays in achieving the goals of the negotiations. He said the US is prepared to resume talks immediately. The Biden administration had previously denied that a deal was in the works that would see Iran get back $7 billion in oil revenue frozen in third-party nations in return for Americans jailed in Iran.

