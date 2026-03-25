Iranian Opposition Fears a Deal That Keeps the System Alive

In a tense and deeply reported piece, Omid Habibinia explores a question that could leave many Iranians furious: Is Washington looking for a deal not with a post-Islamic Republic Iran, but with one of the regime’s own heavyweights, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? The mere possibility has rattled opponents of the regime, especially after President Donald Trump referred to talks with a “senior Iranian official,” whom several outlets identified as Ghalibaf.

The fear is not abstract. For many Iranians who hoped the current war might finally crack the system open, a deal with Ghalibaf would look less like liberation than repackaging. Habibinia shows why. Ghalibaf is no outsider or reformer. He is a longtime insider with roots in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a record tied to the 1999 student crackdown, close connections to Ali Khamenei and Mojtaba Khamenei, and years of corruption allegations hanging over him. To critics, he is not a bridge to change. He is the system in a sharper suit.

The article lays out the logic that might tempt Washington anyway. President Trump appears eager to avoid a grinding war and claim a fast political victory. In that framework, a figure like Ghalibaf could be marketed as a stabilizer: someone with enough clout inside the regime to prevent collapse while making limited concessions to the West. That may sound tidy in Washington. Inside Iran, it looks very different.

Habibinia traces Ghalibaf’s uneven political career, from repeated presidential defeats to his rise as parliament speaker through low-turnout elections, and shows that his support base remains narrow outside the security establishment and parts of the clerical class. Reports of direct US contact remain unconfirmed, and Iranian officials have denied them, calling the rumors part of a deception campaign. Still, the rumors persist, even as the US reportedly builds up forces in the region and Iranians brace for deeper chaos, displacement, and infrastructure collapse.

The article’s sharpest line comes from an Isfahan resident who warns that such a deal would leave people feeling “deceived and abandoned—moving from one dictatorship to another.” That, finally, is what gives Habibinia’s piece its sting. Read the full article for a vivid portrait of how wartime diplomacy can look like betrayal from the ground.