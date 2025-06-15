Iranian Opposition Leader Calls on Netanyahu To Back Regime Change

In a bold open letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian opposition leader Dr. Iman Foroutan, chairman of the Board of Trustees and executive director of The New Iran, calls for a strategic shift in Israel’s military objectives—one that aligns with regime change in Iran. Foroutan urges Netanyahu to look beyond Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and focus instead on the Islamic Republic itself, which he calls the root of instability, repression, and threats against Israel and the broader region.

The letter, co-signed by pro-democracy Iranian opposition groups, argues that lasting security for Israel and freedom for the Iranian people are interlinked. Economic pressure and international isolation, Foroutan writes, have failed to weaken Iran’s theocratic regime. The only viable path forward, he says, is one that materially supports the Iranian people in toppling the government from within.

Foroutan warns that if the regime survives the current conflict, it will likely unleash brutal repression on its own citizens, just as Saddam Hussein did after the Gulf War. He calls on Israel to include in its target list the instruments of domestic suppression in Iranian cities, such as the Revolutionary Guards and security bases, so that Iranians can organize resistance from inside the country. He names Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as the most capable figure to lead a post-Islamic Republic Iran.

Dr. Foroutan’s letter, published by The Media Line, is both a plea and a proposal for a new regional vision in which a democratic Iran becomes a strategic partner to Israel.