Iranian President Says Government Will Show ‘No Mercy’ to Protesters

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told a crowd in Tehran that his government will show “no mercy” to people demonstrating against the Islamic Republic, who he referred to as “hostile,” in ongoing antigovernment protests that reached their 100th day over the weekend. Raisi also called the protesters “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.” The Iranian president’s threat comes a day after reports that at least seven Iranian citizens who have links to the United Kingdom, including some with dual Iranian-British citizenship, were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with the ongoing anti-government protests. They reportedly were detained while trying to leave the country. “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said when asked about the arrest of people linked to Britain. “Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots,” he also said. Iran reportedly has arrested dozens of Iranians with dual citizenship since the start of the protests. The Iranian government has accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as some Western countries, of inciting, training and arming the protesters. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities rerouted a flight from Tehran to Dubai on Monday, forcing it to land on Iran’s Kish Island in the Gulf, and prevented the wife and daughter of former national soccer team captain Ali Daei, who has supported the ongoing antigovernment protests, from leaving the country, according to local reports. Daei told Iranian media that his family was going to Dubai for a short vacation and had planned to return. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police after she was arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly.