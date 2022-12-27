It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian President Says Government Will Show ‘No Mercy’ to Protesters
Hundreds of Iranians demonstrate in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, on Oct. 29, 2022, in solidarity with antigovernment protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country's morality police. (Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Ebrahim Raisi
anti-government protests

Iranian President Says Government Will Show ‘No Mercy’ to Protesters

The Media Line Staff
12/27/2022

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told a crowd in Tehran that his government will show “no mercy” to people demonstrating against the Islamic Republic, who he referred to as “hostile,” in ongoing antigovernment protests that reached their 100th day over the weekend. Raisi also called the protesters “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.”  The Iranian president’s threat comes a day after reports that at least seven Iranian citizens who have links to the United Kingdom, including some with dual Iranian-British citizenship, were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with the ongoing anti-government protests. They reportedly were detained while trying to leave the country. “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said when asked about the arrest of people linked to Britain. “Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots,” he also said. Iran reportedly has arrested dozens of Iranians with dual citizenship since the start of the protests. The Iranian government has accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as some Western countries, of inciting, training and arming the protesters. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities rerouted a flight from Tehran to Dubai on Monday, forcing it to land on Iran’s Kish Island in the Gulf, and prevented the wife and daughter of former national soccer team captain Ali Daei, who has supported the ongoing antigovernment protests, from leaving the country, according to local reports. Daei told Iranian media that his family was going to Dubai for a short vacation and had planned to return. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police after she was arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.