You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Pro-Reform Journalist’s Capital Punishment Upheld
Mideast Daily News
Iran
death penalty
Journalist
Freedom of Press
Supreme Court

Iranian Pro-Reform Journalist’s Capital Punishment Upheld

Uri Cohen
12/09/2020

Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a death sentence against Ruhollah Zam, a dissident pro-reform journalist who had fled to France and was captured by the Iranian military last year. Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence and unrest during the 2017 anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic, was forced to escape his homeland and seek asylum in France, before being lured into a trap in Iraq in what Iranian officials called a “complex intelligence operation.” The court’s decision drew sharp rebuke from human rights groups and from the Paris government, which called the harsh sentence “a serious attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press in Iran.” Amnesty International said the ruling was “a shocking escalation in Iran’s use of the death penalty as a weapon of repression.” The 2017 mass demonstrations over Iran’s dire economic situation led to thousands of arrests and 21 dead protesters.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.