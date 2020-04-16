Donate
A patrol vessel belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps keeps watch over the seized British-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ off Bandar Abbas on July 21. (Hasan Shirvani/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Revolutionary Guard
U.S....... Navall vessels
Iranian ships
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Provokes American Naval Vessels in the Gulf

Michael Friedson
04/16/2020

As many as eleven boats operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard engaged in what the Americans described as “provocative” behavior in close proximity to U.S. Naval vessels in the Gulf on Wednesday. Despite using an array of methods of warning the Iranian ships off, at one point the armada came within ten yards of the American boats. Already high tensions soared even higher as the Iranians made very clear that the close passage was not accidental. According to U.S. military sources, the incident went on for about an hour. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the proper American response is being evaluated.

Mideast Daily News
