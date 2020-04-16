Iranian Revolutionary Guard Provokes American Naval Vessels in the Gulf

As many as eleven boats operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard engaged in what the Americans described as “provocative” behavior in close proximity to U.S. Naval vessels in the Gulf on Wednesday. Despite using an array of methods of warning the Iranian ships off, at one point the armada came within ten yards of the American boats. Already high tensions soared even higher as the Iranians made very clear that the close passage was not accidental. According to U.S. military sources, the incident went on for about an hour. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the proper American response is being evaluated.