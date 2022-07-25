Iranian Revolutionary Guard Senior Missile Engineer Reported Killed

A senior missile engineer in Iran died in unusual circumstances, according to reports coming out of Iran over the weekend. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps engineer Said Thamardar Mutlak died several days ago in Shiraz, according to reports that began early Sunday. And he was said to have died as a shahid, or martyr, according to funeral announcements. The reports have not been verified, however. Reports appearing on social media say that Mutlak was killed in Shiraz; the reports used terms such as “eliminated” or “murdered,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported. Other reports said that authorities in Iran threatened Mutlak’s parents to prevent them from publishing the news of his death. Meanwhile, reports published by opposition groups in Iran said that Mutlak was assassinated by Israel’s Mossad. There have been several unusual deaths of IRGC leaders announced in recent weeks.