Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Rock Climber Who Competed Abroad Without Hijab Goes Missing During Return to Tehran
A woman looks at a screen displaying a video of an international climbing competition is Seoul, South Korea, during which Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competes without a hijab on October 18, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Hijab
athletes

Iranian Rock Climber Who Competed Abroad Without Hijab Goes Missing During Return to Tehran

The Media Line Staff
10/18/2022

A female Iranian athlete who competed without a hijab at a climbing competition in South Korea has gone missing. The family and friends of Elnaz Rekabi said on Tuesday that they lost contact with the rock climber after she told them she was with an Iranian official, amid fears that she would be taken to prison upon her return. Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy on South Korea said on Tuesday that Rekabi had flown back to Tehran. The embassy statement said that “the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Ms. Elnaz Rekabi.”  BBC Persian service reported, citing “well-informed sources,” that Rekabi’s passport and cellphone had been confiscated. A post on an Instagram account said to be Rekabi’s in a first-person statement described climbing without wearing a hijab as “unintentional,” saying she was called last minute to her climb, and apologizing “for all the concerns I have caused.” Rekabi, who won one silver and two bronze medals at the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship in Seoul, wore a hijab for most of the week-long competition, but did not put on the hair covering for the final on Sunday, opting instead to wear her hear in a pony tail, with a black headband. The incident comes as Iran is in its fifth week of protests in the wake of the death on September 16 of a woman in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for not wearing a hijab properly.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.