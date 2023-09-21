Iranian, Russian Defense Ministers Convene To Bolster Military Cooperation

Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu met in Tehran to discuss expanding bilateral military cooperation and addressing mutual concerns, according to reports from the Iranian Students’ News Agency. Ashtiani highlighted the long-standing military partnership between Iran and Russia in promoting regional stability and fighting terrorism, particularly in West Asia.

The Iranian defense minister emphasized that both nations prioritize combating US-led unilateralism. He noted Iran’s readiness to maintain the territorial integrity of regional states and opposed the presence of transregional troops in the region. Ashtiani also endorsed the proposed 3+3 format, involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran, for peacefully resolving issues in the Caucasus.

Shoigu praised the strategic relationship between the two countries and expressed Russia’s support for the 3+3 format. He called for the expansion of quadrilateral cooperation among Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria in West Asia and highlighted the role of regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Both Iran and Russia are under US sanctions and have been strengthening their political and economic relations to counteract American initiatives.