The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian, Russian Defense Ministers Convene To Bolster Military Cooperation
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani visit a military exhibition of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and inspect the latest Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets and air defense systems in Tehran, Iran on Sept. 20, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Russia
defense minister
bilateral cooperation
3+3 format

Iranian, Russian Defense Ministers Convene To Bolster Military Cooperation

Steven Ganot
09/21/2023

Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu met in Tehran to discuss expanding bilateral military cooperation and addressing mutual concerns, according to reports from the Iranian Students’ News Agency. Ashtiani highlighted the long-standing military partnership between Iran and Russia in promoting regional stability and fighting terrorism, particularly in West Asia.

The Iranian defense minister emphasized that both nations prioritize combating US-led unilateralism. He noted Iran’s readiness to maintain the territorial integrity of regional states and opposed the presence of transregional troops in the region. Ashtiani also endorsed the proposed 3+3 format, involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran, for peacefully resolving issues in the Caucasus.

Shoigu praised the strategic relationship between the two countries and expressed Russia’s support for the 3+3 format. He called for the expansion of quadrilateral cooperation among Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria in West Asia and highlighted the role of regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Both Iran and Russia are under US sanctions and have been strengthening their political and economic relations to counteract American initiatives.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.