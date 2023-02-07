Iranian Singer Wins Grammy for Anthem of Ongoing Protests

Shervin Hajipour, an Iranian singer facing possible prison time for his song that has become an anthem to the ongoing protests in Iran, was overcome with emotion after winning a Grammy award. Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, announced that Hajipour won the Grammy’s new song for social change special merit award for “Baraye.” The lyrics of the song list reasons young Iranians have protested against the country’s ruling theocracy and end with the widely chanted slogan “For women, life, freedom.”

Released on Instagram, the song quickly went viral and led to Hajipour’s arrest and detention for several days on charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “instigating violence.” He is now banned from leaving Iran and faces trial.

The first lady of the United States praised the song for its power to unite, inspire, and change the world. The singer wrote simply on Instagram, “We won.” There was no immediate reaction from the Iranian government to the win.

Over 19,600 people have been arrested amid the protests and at least 527 have been killed in a violent crackdown by authorities. Iran’s supreme leader reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for those detained in the protests on Sunday.