Iranian Speaker Touts Importance of BRICS Ahead of South Africa Forum
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Jan. 12, 2021. (khamenei.ir/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iranian Parliament Speaker
BRICS
Johannesburg
multilateralism
international relations
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iranian Speaker Touts Importance of BRICS Ahead of South Africa Forum

Steven Ganot
09/27/2023

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the importance of the BRICS parliamentary forum in enhancing regional and international relations, as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday before departing for Johannesburg, South Africa. Ghalibaf will be attending the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum from Wednesday to Friday, according to ICANA, Iran’s parliamentary news agency.

The speaker said Iran’s participation is grounded in the principles of multilateralism. The semiofficial Mehr news agency quoted Ghalibaf saying that the forum provides an opportunity to strengthen ties between BRICS and African nations, thereby allowing Iran to extend its parliamentary relationships with members of BRICS and other African countries.

Ghalibaf also said Iran’s recent inclusion in the BRICS group—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—could pave the way for the country to leverage its capacities in energy, transportation, and science to develop ties with regional and international states.

In August, Iran was invited to join BRICS, along with Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Suggested Image: A map showing the BRICS countries highlighted, with a photo insert of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

