Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Supreme Leader’s Niece Gets 3-Year Sentence for Backing Protests
Farideh Moradkhani. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
anti-government protests
Ali Khamenei
Farideh Moradkhani

Iranian Supreme Leader’s Niece Gets 3-Year Sentence for Backing Protests

Steven Ganot
12/11/2022

A court in Iran has sentenced Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to three years in prison after she called on the international community to cut ties with the Iranian government. Her sentence came from a “special clergy court” that, her lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghassi says, does not have jurisdiction over the case. Moradkhani was arrested on November 23 after she called, in a video, for “freedom-loving” governments to expel Iranian ambassadors in support of the anti-government protest movement that has shaken the country since the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police more than 12 weeks ago. Moradkhani’s mother and the supreme leader’s sister, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, spoke out against her brother and his “authoritarian caliphate” in an open letter published on December 6. Human rights groups say security forces have killed more than 440 demonstrators, including dozens of children, and arrested at least 18,000 people, in the crackdown on the protests. Human rights groups have condemned the decision and called on the international community to support Moradkhani and other dissidents in Iran.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.