Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Teen Nika Shakarami, Allegedly Killed by Police After Burning Hijab, Is New Face of Protests
Nika Shakarami in photo circulating on Twitter,
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iran protests
women

Iranian Teen Nika Shakarami, Allegedly Killed by Police After Burning Hijab, Is New Face of Protests

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2022

The death of an Iranian teen, 16, who was participating in protests in the wake of the death of a Kurdish woman at the hands of the morality police, has further inflamed the protests and criticism on social media.  Nika Shakarami, 16, of Tehran, disappeared on September 20 during the protests, where she posted an Instagram story showing her burning her hijab, and her body was discovered by her family more than a week later at a police detention center. She told a friend on the day of her disappearance that she was being followed by Iranian security agents. The Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that there is “no evidence” of claims by “foreign media” that that the teenager was killed by police. Meanwhile, Iranian officials on Wednesday arrested eight people in connection with the teen’s death, which Tasnim reported were workers in a building under construction where they say her body was found. The family told BBC Persian that they had transferred her body on Sunday to her father’s hometown of Khorramabad in the west of the country and planned to hold a private burial ceremony after promising not to hold a funeral but that security forces “stole” the body and buried it in the village of Veysian, located some 40 km away, likely fearing mass demonstrations at the burial. Meanwhile, the nearly three weeks of demonstrations have in recent days spread to the Islamic Republic’s universities. Reuters reported that Iranian security forces deployed at universities in several cities on Wednesday, including Urmia, Tabriz, Rasht and Tehran, to put down the protests. At least 150 people have been killed and thousands arrested by Iranian security forces since the start of the protests.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.