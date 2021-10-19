Iran’s Ahmadinejad Cuts Short Dubai Expo Visit, Rumored to Visit Israel’s Pavilion

Iran’s former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, either voluntarily cut short his visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates or he was kicked out of the country, according to reports. Ahmadinejad’s trip to Dubai is reported to be the first time he has left Iran since he left office in 2013. He is said to have been prevented on Sunday from holding a press conference at the Iranian Consulate in Dubai, Iran International reported, after he was accused of being up to “political games and populist activities.” Later that evening he cut his trip short and returned to Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency called Ahmadinejad’s Dubai visit a “desperate attempt to be seen” and that he was “advised by UAE authorities” to leave the country. Some Iranian media and social media reports claimed that Ahmadinejad visited Israel’s pavilion at the Expo, the first time that the State of Israel has a national pavilion in such a large and prominent event in an Arab country. Ahmadinejad supporters have denied the claim. Ahmadinejad has said he wants to run again to serve as president of Iran.