Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Ahmadinejad Cuts Short Dubai Expo Visit, Rumored to Visit Israel’s Pavilion
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in a photo from 2019. (Mahmoud Hosseini/Tasnim News via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Dubai
Expo 2020

Iran’s Ahmadinejad Cuts Short Dubai Expo Visit, Rumored to Visit Israel’s Pavilion

Marcy Oster
10/19/2021

Iran’s former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, either voluntarily cut short his visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates or he was kicked out of the country, according to reports. Ahmadinejad’s trip to Dubai is reported to be the first time he has left Iran since he left office in 2013. He is said to have been prevented on Sunday from holding a press conference at the Iranian Consulate in Dubai, Iran International reported, after he was accused of being up to “political games and populist activities.” Later that evening he cut his trip short and returned to Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency called Ahmadinejad’s Dubai visit a “desperate attempt to be seen” and that he was “advised by UAE authorities” to leave the country. Some Iranian media and social media reports claimed that Ahmadinejad visited Israel’s pavilion at the Expo, the first time that the State of Israel has a national pavilion in such a large and prominent event in an Arab country. Ahmadinejad supporters have denied the claim. Ahmadinejad has said he wants to run again to serve as president of Iran.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.