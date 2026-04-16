Iran’s Bomb Could Threaten Shipping Before It Threatens Cities

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, makes a stark argument in this opinion piece: the gravest danger from an Iranian nuclear weapon may not be a nuclear strike, but a new kind of control over the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. In Al-Eryani’s telling, the issue is not whether Tehran would shut the Strait of Hormuz outright, but whether a nuclear umbrella would let it pressure shipping, raise risk, and weaken freedom of navigation without crossing the line into full-scale war.

That is the piece’s central warning. Nearly 20% of global daily oil consumption passes through Hormuz, and the Bab el Mandeb Strait carries 15% to 20% of global seaborne oil trade along with a major share of Asia-Europe commerce. Al-Eryani argues that under nuclear deterrence, Iran could rely on indirect tools it already uses elsewhere: proxies, asymmetric pressure, and geography. In that model, the straits would stay formally open but become less truly free, with selective disruption, higher insurance costs, chronic volatility, and a global economy operating under constant strain.

He extends the same logic to Yemen, where Iran’s backing of the Houthi movement already gives it leverage over Bab el Mandeb. A nuclear shield, he writes, could make proxy escalation less costly and decisive outside intervention less likely. The real nightmare is a two-chokepoint crisis, with direct pressure on Hormuz and indirect pressure on Bab el Mandeb hitting energy markets, transport costs, and supply chains at the same time.

The opinion piece also argues that this would test more than shipping lanes. It would test whether international law can still be enforced when coercion is protected by deterrence. For Europe, the stakes are energy prices and inflation. For the United States, they are tied to the security of the global trading system itself.

Read Minister Al-Eryani’s full piece for a sharper look at his argument that the decisive shift may come not when Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, but when it can use that shield to turn nominally open waterways into corridors shaped by coercion, pressure, and permanent uncertainty.