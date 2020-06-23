Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian rial notes, September 13, 2016. (Felix Krohn/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
rial
Iran
US dollar
US sanctions on Iran

Iran’s Currency Falls to Record Low Against US Dollar

Charles Bybelezer
06/23/2020

Iran’s currency on Monday dropped to its lowest value ever against the US dollar, in the latest evidence that US sanctions continue to wreak havoc on the Islamic Republic’s economy. The rial briefly traded above 200,000 to the dollar before recovering by only 1% at day’s end. In response, Tehran warned that it would revoke the export licenses of companies that do not remit hard currency back home, while the country’s central bank threatened to publish the identities of such violators. Iranian export businesses reportedly keep up to half of an estimated $40 billion in annual non-oil-related sales in foreign accounts. The rial’s plunge has been widely attributed to harsh US financial penalties that were reimposed by President Donald Trump in the wake of his decision just over two years ago to withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal. At the time, the rial was trading at about 32,000 against the greenback. Last week, Iranian authorities revealed that oil revenues had plummeted from $100 billion in 2011 to a projected $8 billion this year.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.