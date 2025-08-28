Iran’s Execution Surge: 170 in One Month Signals Brutal Push to Silence Dissent

Iran has carried out at least 170 executions in a single month, according to figures released by the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The tally marks a 140% jump from 2023 and a 35% increase from the same period last year, underscoring what activists call a brutal campaign to tighten state control through fear.

The NCRI said five prisoners were hanged on August 21 in Isfahan and Dezful, while another was executed publicly in Kordkuy. Among those killed were Mehdi Kazemi, 37, and Shamsollah Kheiri, 27. In the following days, the pace only quickened: seven prisoners were executed at Ghezel Hesar Prison on August 27, and six more the day before in cities across the country, including Zahedan, Bandar Abbas, Nahavand, Birjand, and Tabriz. One of the victims was a 34-year-old woman, Maliheh Haghi.

The executions bring the total under President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in August 2024, to 1,643. Rights groups say the unprecedented surge reflects the regime’s fear of renewed unrest following years of protests over corruption, economic hardship, and political repression.

The surge has drawn sharp global criticism. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk demanded an immediate moratorium, warning that the death penalty is “incompatible with the right to life and irreconcilable with human dignity” and citing repeated violations of due process, including vague charges like “enmity against God” and “corruption on earth.” Amnesty International also condemned the killings, highlighting two detainees executed at Ghezel Hesar after unfair trials. “They were executed arbitrarily amid Iran’s horrific execution crisis … after a grossly unfair trial,” said Kristine Beckerle, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Public hangings, though rare in most countries, have reemerged in Iran as a display of force intended to deter dissent. The NCRI accused Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of turning executions into a tool of survival, writing that the “unprecedented surge in mass and arbitrary executions demonstrates the regime’s growing fear of an explosion of public anger.”

Iran already ranks among the world’s top executioners, along with China and Saudi Arabia. The latest wave, rights observers say, lays bare a government increasingly reliant on fear, mass hangings, and the silencing of dissidents rather than meaningful reform.