Iran’s Famed Carpet Trade Unravels as Exports Fall to Near Zero

Iran’s once-iconic handwoven carpet industry has nearly stopped exporting, a provincial trade official said Tuesday, as sanctions, collapsing tourism, war-related uncertainty, and years of economic decline batter one of the country’s most recognizable cultural exports.

Abdolrahman Tasmim Ghatee, head of the union of handicrafts sellers and handwoven carpet producers in Fars province, said exports that once approached $2.5 billion annually have fallen below $50 million in recent years, with little trade now moving abroad.

“At the moment, carpet exports have nearly reached zero,” Tasmim Ghatee told the Iranian Labor News Agency.

For decades, Persian carpets were among Iran’s best-known exports, prized in markets from Europe to the United States. The trade has been shrinking since the 1990s, hit by sanctions, currency rules, import restrictions, competition from India, Turkey, Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan, and the loss of the US market after Washington reimposed restrictions following its 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The crisis has now moved from showrooms to workshops. Tasmim Ghatee said the number of carpet weavers in Fars province has fallen about 80%, from roughly 6,000 in 2018 to about 1,000 today. He said about 90% of the sector depends on tourism, especially foreign visitors, but that business has dried up as Iran’s economy sinks and regional tensions keep travelers away.

“Some shops do not make a single sale during the week because there are simply no buyers,” he said. “After paying for food and daily expenses, people have nothing left to spend on decorative goods, handicrafts, and carpets.”

He said the downturn worsened after the war that began in late February between Iran, Israel, and the United States. A ceasefire has mostly halted the fighting, but talks involving Washington, Tehran, and Israel remain stalled.

“When carpets and handicrafts are not sold, naturally, the weaver will not continue working,” Tasmim Ghatee said.

Officials are looking for new routes out of the slump. Gholamhossein Zanhari, head of the carpet department at Fars province’s industry and trade office, called for safer export channels and stronger digital sales, naming Armenia, Georgia, Oman, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore as possible markets.

“Digitalization is not just a sales tool, but a way to maintain business continuity,” Zanhari said.