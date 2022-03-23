Iran’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Syria to Discuss War in Ukraine, Regional Developments

The foreign minister of Iran arrived in Syria on Wednesday. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to discuss the war in Ukraine as well as regional developments including the latest effort to reinstate Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers. Both Iran and Syria are allies of Russia, which launched its assault on Ukraine nearly a month ago. Iran and Russia have helped Syrian President Bashar Assad militarily throughout the more than a decade-long civil war. The meeting between Syrian officials and representatives of its strong ally Iran comes on the heels of Assad’s visit last week to the United Arab Emirates, his first to an Arab country since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, which had been seen as the latest sign of warming ties between Syria and the UAE and of the attempt by the UAE to drive a wedge between Damascus and Tehran.