Iran’s Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (khamenei.ir/Wikimedia Commons)
Marcy Oster
11/02/2021

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said. The announcement was made late on Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media that Amir-Abdollahian was in “good” condition and that he was working from quarantine. Amir-Abdollahian was scheduled to visit New Delhi later this month, for a meeting of the Indo-Iranian Joint Economic Commission. His illness also comes following an announcement that Iran will be ready to restart nuclear talks with the world powers later this month. The talks have been on hold since June, ahead of the presidential election in Iran which brought hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi to office. Amir-Abdollahian, 57, a career diplomat, was named Iran’s foreign minister in August by Raisi.

