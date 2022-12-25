It's the glowing season of lights.

Iran’s High Court Accepts Appeal of Rapper’s Death Sentence As Country Marks 100th Day of Protests
Iranian protesters march down a street in Tehran on Oct. 1, 2022 as protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continued to intensify despite crackdowns by the authorities. (Photo by Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iran protests
death sentence

Iran’s High Court Accepts Appeal of Rapper’s Death Sentence As Country Marks 100th Day of Protests

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2022

Iran’s Supreme Court accepted an appeal by Kurdish rapper Saman Seydi Yasin against a death sentence levied over his actions during the current antigovernment protests, including setting a trash bin on fire and shooting in the air; Yasin denies the charges. The decision to accept the appeal by Yasin, who raps against inequality, oppression and unemployment, comes on the same day that the court confirmed a decision to execute another protester who was charged with killing a police officer and injuring five others with his car during the protests. Two protesters were hanged earlier this month. Saturday night marked the 100th day of the antigovernment protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly. Demonstrations marked the milestone in the capital of Iran as well as in the Kurdistan province. The protesters can be seen in unverified videos standing in the rain and snow chanting slogans including “Death to the dictator” and “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!”

