Iran’s IRGC Stages Strait of Hormuz Drill as Nuclear Talks Near

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched the main phase of a new naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, staging what it called a “combined, intense and targeted” drill as US-Iran tensions remain high and Tehran and Washington prepare for a second round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

The exercise—dubbed “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz”—is being carried out by the IRGC’s naval forces under the “supervision, control, and field monitoring” of IRGC Chief Commander Mohammad Pakpour, according to a statement carried by Sepah News, the organization’s official outlet.

Iran framed the drill as a readiness test and a rehearsal for contingencies in a waterway that sits at the center of global energy flows. The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and for decades it has been treated by markets and militaries alike as a pressure point: any disruption can rattle shipping, insurance costs, and oil prices worldwide. Iran has repeatedly argued it can leverage geography in the Gulf, while the US and partners have emphasized freedom of navigation and naval deterrence.

The IRGC statement said the drill aims to assess operational readiness, practice security plans, and run “scenarios of military counteractions” to potential threats in the strait, while “intelligently exploiting Iran’s geopolitical advantages in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.” It added: “The intelligence and operational exercises of the units involved in the drill center on the rapid, decisive, and comprehensive response of the IRGC’s operational forces to anti-security plots in the maritime arena,” it added.

The announcement lands in a familiar moment for the region: maritime signaling at Hormuz paired with diplomacy elsewhere. With US forces maintaining a visible posture in West Asia and nuclear negotiations again on the calendar, Tehran appears to be projecting a two-track message—deterrence at sea, bargaining in Europe—while keeping the world’s busiest chokepoint squarely in the conversation.