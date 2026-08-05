Iran’s Latest Delay Extends the Diplomatic Whiplash Over Hormuz

Just days after President Donald Trump called off a threatened military strike against Iran, saying negotiations were underway, diplomacy over the Strait of Hormuz has taken yet another abrupt turn. This time, an agreement that appeared close at hand is being delayed after Tehran cited President Trump’s renewed military warnings.

The negotiation has repeatedly alternated between signs of breakthrough and threats of escalation. Last weekend, President Trump said he had halted a major strike because talks with Iran were progressing. Iranian officials publicly denied negotiations were taking place, prompting President Trump to accuse Tehran of misleading the public.

By Tuesday, Axios reported that the United States, Iran and Oman were nearing a renewable 60-day agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after talks involving US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi. The report said Iran’s leadership had completed its approval process.

Then, within hours, the picture shifted again.

Iranian state media, citing an informed source, reported that any agreement with Oman would be delayed as long as President Trump continued threatening military action. The statement followed President Trump’s Fox News interview in which he predicted the Strait of Hormuz would reopen “very soon” but warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” if diplomacy failed. He also said the two sides would know “within 48 hours” where negotiations stood.

Whether the latest reversal reflects a negotiating tactic or a genuine setback remains unclear. What is becoming more familiar is the rhythm itself: threats followed by diplomacy, optimism followed by denial, and apparent progress giving way to fresh uncertainty.