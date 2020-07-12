Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kenneth F. McKenzie, Kenneth McKenzie, at the time a three-star general, briefs the press at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, Nov. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
explosions
Hizbullah
Kenneth McKenzie
Tehran
1983 barracks bombing

Iran’s Lebanese Proxy Protests US General’s Visit as Explosions Pile Up in Tehran

Uri Cohen
07/12/2020

Residents of Tehran were likely not surprised when they were awoken late Saturday night by a loud explosion, the latest in a seemingly unending series of mysterious blasts and accidents that have erupted around Iran over the past three weeks. According to local reports, the explosion occurred inside a residential building in the capital, causing severe damage and injuring at least one person. Intelligence experts attribute the recent spate of explosions in nuclear and military facilities in Iran to both Israel and the US. Over the weekend, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ close proxy Hizbullah spearheaded protests against US interference and “colonialism” during US General Kenneth McKenzie’s visit to Beirut. McKenzie, commander of United States Central Command, met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Lebanon’s “security, stability and sovereignty” before holding a memorial service for the 241 US military personnel killed in Beirut in a 1983 bombing attributed to Hizbullah. Hizbullah activists protested the ceremony. The political and military organization, designated a terrorist group by the US government, last week attacked US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea for allegedly intervening in official government appointments, a claim the ambassador forcefully rejected.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.