Iran’s Military Claims It Confronted US Drones During Gulf Drill

Iran’s military said it confronted US surveillance drones that got too close to a recent drill near the Strat of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. The annual large-scale drill known as “Zulfiqar” began on Sunday and ended on Tuesday. The unmanned aerial vehicles “changed their route from approaching the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the air defense was determined to intercept and warn,” Iran state media reported citing the military. The encounter comes less than a week after Iran said it stopped an attempt by the US Navy to seize an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman and as new talks to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the world are reportedly set to restart at the end of the month. The United States also is seeking to rejoin the agreement.