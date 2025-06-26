Iran’s Nuclear Threat Isn’t Over, Experts Warn After Ceasefire

After the dust settled from Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, two leading experts—Henry Sokolski of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center and Dr. Arié Bensemhoun of ELNET France—told Giorgia Valente of The Media Line that the world may be celebrating too soon. The ceasefire, brokered by President Donald Trump, may have paused the missiles, but it hasn’t resolved the nuclear threat.

Sokolski, whose center has been warning about the dangers of dual-use nuclear programs since the 1990s, pointed out that Iran still has more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, dangerously close to weapons-grade. “They retain the capability to reach 90%,” Bensemhoun added. “They’ve lost facilities—but not the knowledge, the stockpile, or the intent.”

Both experts say Iran has skillfully exploited gray areas in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the 2015 nuclear deal, the JCPOA. Simulations run by NPEC predicted this kind of scenario: inspectors delayed, sites hidden, and uranium quietly moved before attacks. And now? “We don’t know where that material went,” Sokolski said. “That’s part of the problem.”

They warn the consequences won’t stop at Iran’s borders. If Iran inches closer to nuclear capability, other regional powers—like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Turkey—might start hedging their bets. “If we fail again, we normalize proliferation,” Sokolski said.

Valente’s full report digs deep into how decades of policy failure, unchecked treaty violations, and wishful diplomacy brought us here. The strikes may be over, but the nuclear race could just be getting started.