Iran’s Opposition Must Move From Planning to Power

Dr. Iman Foroutan’s opinion piece argues that Iran’s democratic opposition has reached a new stage. The old question—what happens after the Islamic Republic falls—is no longer enough. Foroutan says the real question now is how Iranians can hasten that fall and turn opposition into organized political force.

The immediate trigger is the recently announced understanding between Washington and Tehran, which has divided opponents of the Islamic Republic. Some see it as a way to prevent a wider regional war. Others fear it may hand the regime new money, legitimacy, and time. Foroutan does not dismiss either concern, but he insists that Iran’s future cannot be outsourced to Washington, Brussels, Jerusalem, or any other foreign capital. The deciding force, he writes, must be the Iranian people.

The piece credits Prince Reza Pahlavi and the Iran Prosperity Project with helping answer the “day after” question through serious planning for democratic transition, economic revival, institutional reform, and national reconstruction. That work, Foroutan argues, shows that an alternative to the Islamic Republic is no longer just a slogan. The problem is not vision. It is organization.

That is where the piece becomes a call to action. Foroutan lays out five priorities: coordination among opposition groups, operational networks inside and outside Iran, support for defections from within the regime, stronger independent communications, and a diaspora that moves from commentary to disciplined support. The diaspora, in his telling, is not an audience in the cheap seats. It has money, expertise, political access, and professional networks that should be turned into leverage.

The most compelling part of the argument is its impatience. Foroutan is not writing about someday. He is warning that authoritarian systems survive when their opponents remain scattered, and that democratic openings can close if preparation does not become action.

The full article gives readers the architecture of a strategy: maximum pressure on the regime, maximum support for the people, maximum defections, maximum organization, and a serious plan for prosperity after transition. Foroutan’s message is blunt: the foundation for a free Iran may be forming, but foundations do not move history unless people build on them.