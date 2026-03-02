Iran’s Opposition Scrambles Toward Unity as a Transition Suddenly Looks Possible

Omid Habibinia paints a picture of an Iranian opposition that has spent 47 years splintering—then suddenly finds itself staring at something it hasn’t seen in decades: a plausible opening. He writes that the January uprising and continued protests inside Iran had already pushed exiled factions toward cooperation, but the pace accelerated after Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a preemptive strike that, he reports, eliminated much of Iran’s senior political and military leadership, including the supreme leader. With succession and command authority thrown into question, opposition groups inside and outside the country are trying to do in weeks what they failed to do in generations: build usable unity.

Habibinia tracks several parallel experiments. Major Iranian Kurdish parties have moved closer together, drawing optimism—while republican figures held a closed-door “Congress for Freedom in Iran” in London. On the left, younger exiles announced the “Inclusive Alliance of the Revolutionary Left,” pitching themselves as an organizing answer to decades of ideological gridlock. On the right, Reza Pahlavi made a surprise move by meeting left-leaning intellectuals in Paris, including Dariush Ashouri, with writer-sociologist Chahla Chafiq also present. The meeting drew backlash, fueled by mistrust of monarchist dominance and by controversy surrounding the presence of Yasmine Pahlavi and a slogan some leftists read as targeting them.

The piece argues that any coalition that sidelines Iran’s ethnic and political diversity is built on sand. Fariba Balouch, an activist advocating for Iran’s Balouch community, tells The Media Line that unity is “a necessity” for overthrowing the Islamic Republic—but only if it rests on genuine acceptance of Iran’s plurality and real power-sharing, not a cosmetic change of faces. Kurdish parties also bristled after Pahlavi warned against “separatism,” saying the accusation is a familiar tool to silence autonomy demands modeled, they say, on Swiss-style federalism rather than secession.

Inside Iran, Habibinia notes, opposition energy persists even under repression: Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi and other figures remain imprisoned or effectively held hostage, while student groups, women’s rights activists, labor organizers, teachers’ councils, and retirees keep organizing. He closes with a hard-earned lesson from January: millions can surge into the streets, but without structure and leadership, the state’s coercive machinery wins by default. Read the full article and watch the video report for Habibinia’s granular look at whether this burst of coordination can outpace infiltration, distrust, and the old habit of fragmentation—before the next decisive moment arrives.