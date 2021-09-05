Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s President Says Ready To Restart Nuclear Negotiations, but Not Under ‘Pressure’
Mideast Daily News
Iran
2015 nuclear deal
Negotiations

Iran’s President Says Ready To Restart Nuclear Negotiations, but Not Under ‘Pressure’

Marcy Oster
09/05/2021

Iran is ready to hold more talks with the world powers in a bid to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, but it will not negotiate under “pressure” from the West, the Islamic Republic’s new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi said over the weekend. Iran will negotiate with the goal of ending US sanctions, Reuters first reported on Saturday. “The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure. … What kind of talks is that? I have already announced that we will have talks on our government’s agenda but not with … pressure,” Raisi told state television, according to the report. “We are seeking goal-oriented negotiations … so unjust sanctions on the Iranian people are lifted … and their lives can flourish,” he also said. Negotiations stopped ahead of Iran’s elections in June, after six rounds of talks between Iran and the world powers in Vienna, and have not yet been restarted.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.