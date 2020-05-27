Iran’s Rouhani Orders End to Use of Israeli Tech

A week after Iran’s parliament passed a law banning any cooperation with Israel as a means of “confronting the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security,” President Hassan Rouhani issued an order banning the use of all technology produced by the Jewish state. It comes after the spokesman for the Iranian legislature’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stressed that “any cooperation or spying for the Zionist regime is equal to enmity towards God and corruption on earth.” The law also calls for concerted action against Israel’s “warmongering and terrorist moves, siege [of the Gaza Strip], settlement construction [in the West Bank], displacing the Palestinian people, and occupation of countries’ lands, including [the] Golan [Heights].” If the order were actually carried out, Iranian citizens would not be permitted to use most computers, cellphones, or the internet, itself, and the regime would be forced to slash vital oil exports and minimize international banking transactions since all of these products and processes include components or require the use of technologies partially developed in Israel.