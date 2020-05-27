Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Google R&D center, Haifa, Israel, March 2008. (David Shay/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Israeli technology
Hassan Rouhani
Boycott

Iran’s Rouhani Orders End to Use of Israeli Tech

Charles Bybelezer
05/27/2020

A week after Iran’s parliament passed a law banning any cooperation with Israel as a means of “confronting the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security,” President Hassan Rouhani issued an order banning the use of all technology produced by the Jewish state. It comes after the spokesman for the Iranian legislature’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stressed that “any cooperation or spying for the Zionist regime is equal to enmity towards God and corruption on earth.” The law also calls for concerted action against Israel’s “warmongering and terrorist moves, siege [of the Gaza Strip], settlement construction [in the West Bank], displacing the Palestinian people, and occupation of countries’ lands, including [the] Golan [Heights].” If the order were actually carried out, Iranian citizens would not be permitted to use most computers, cellphones, or the internet, itself, and the regime would be forced to slash vital oil exports and minimize international banking transactions since all of these products and processes include components or require the use of technologies partially developed in Israel.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.