Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Sole Surviving Endangered Asiatic Cheetah Cub Dies of Kidney Failure
An engangered female Asiatic Cheetah named Dalbar in an enclosure at the Pardisan Park in Tehran on October 10, 2017. (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
cheetah

Iran’s Sole Surviving Endangered Asiatic Cheetah Cub Dies of Kidney Failure

The Media Line Staff
02/28/2023

The sole survivor of three endangered Asiatic cheetah cubs born in Iran has died from acute kidney failure. The cub, named Pirouz, which means “victorious” in Persian, was born in captivity and had captured the imagination of Iranians throughout the country. Only about 20 of the cubs are left in the wild in Iran, down from about 100 a dozen years ago. The cub, nearly 10 months old, had begun kidney dialysis in a veterinary hospital in Tehran on Monday night but died on Tuesday morning. Pirouz’s two siblings died within two weeks of their birth; the cubs had been rejected by their mother. Some tens of thousands of Iranians went on social media on Tuesday to mourn the death of Pirouz. The Asiatic cheetah is one of the symbols of Iran.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.