The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s State Media Shows off Underground Base Filled With Armed Drones
Iran's state television aired footage of an underground drone base on May 28, 2022. (Fars Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Drones
armed

Iran’s State Media Shows off Underground Base Filled With Armed Drones

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2022

Iran’s state media on Saturday showcased an underground drone base, and an Islamic Republic stockpile of military drones, outfitted with surface-to-air missiles. According to the report, the base is located somewhere in the Zagros mountains, in the northwest of the country on the border with Iraq, and is several hundred meters underground. Footage aired on Iran state television showed rows of armed drones. The inside look at the drone tunnel comes after an explosion at Iran’s Parchin military complex, which The New York Times reported had been caused by an attack with a suicide drone launched from within the country similar to other attacks said to have been carried out by Israel, and comes after the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari on the street outside of his home in Tehran. The Times also reported that Israel told the US it was responsible for Khodayari’s death. Iran had publicly called the explosion, which killed an engineer, an accident, but later switched to using the term incident. The International Atomic Energy Agency has accused Parchin of conducting tests of triggers meant to detonate a nuclear bomb. The assassination of Khodayari comes less than two years after lead Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in an attack blamed on Israel’s Mossad.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.