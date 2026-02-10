Iran’s State TV Faces Internal Revolt After January Crackdown

Omid Habibinia reports that Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), is wobbling after last month’s mass killing of protesters—an internal crisis hitting the regime’s loudest megaphone right when it most wants volume, not doubt. A production employee tells The Media Line that since January 8, absenteeism, sick calls, resignation requests, and early-retirement bids have spiked so sharply that security and human resources units have issued repeated warnings against “feigned illness” and poor performance.

Behind the scolding memos sits something heavier: surveillance. The source describes a confidential directive urging managers to flag “suspicious behavior” for “severe action.” Even IRIB’s tightly controlled Political Department—where editorial policy and the 24-hour news channel are run—has reportedly seen employees summoned by internal security.

Habibinia writes that IRIB has tightened ideological and security vetting in recent years, making it harder for anyone without approved ties and clearances to work in news operations. Now, internal security is said to be labeling some staff as “subjects” or “suspects,” including employees with relatives linked to opposition groups or those accused of criticism, internal protest, or slipping productivity. Some are trying to leave before they become targets.

The article also lays out how IRIB framed the January demonstrations—initially driven by economic pain—as plots by opposition factions, packaging narratives that can feed prosecutions. It describes “interrogator-reporter” productions built around forced confessions and propaganda techniques meant to justify shoot-to-kill orders attributed to Ali Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council.

Public trust has cratered: even official surveys put relative trust around 24%, while viewership is reported below 12%. Read the full article for Habibinia’s detailed account of how fear, revulsion, and reputational collapse are eating the broadcaster from the inside.