The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘Exposing the Zionists’ Plots’ Is an Essential Duty of Hajj Pilgrims
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he addresses the faithful at the weekly Muslim Friday prayers at Tehran University on June 19, 2009. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hajj
Ali Khamenei
Abraham Accords
Iran
Gulf countries

Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘Exposing the Zionists’ Plots’ Is an Essential Duty of Hajj Pilgrims

Steven Ganot
06/09/2022

“Exposing the Zionists’ plots and conspiracies is one of the essential duties in hajj,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday while addressing Iranian officials who organize the hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city of Mecca, according to the Iranian Fars news agency. Khamenei also lambasted the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, as well as a number of non-Arab ones, such as Kosovo and Bhutan. “The Arab and non-Arab governments that moved toward normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime, against the will of their nations and for the will of the United States, must know that these interactions will bring them nothing but exploitation at the hands of the Zionist regime,” he said, referring to Israel.

Saudi Arabia, where Mecca is located, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. But its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sees Israel as a strategic partner in the fight against the regional influence of Saudi adversary Iran, and the Abraham Accords normalization agreements could not have gone forward without Saudi Arabia’s tacit approval.

The Iranian supreme leader launched into a tirade against Jews, Israel, and Arab states that have relations with Jerusalem, after praising the decision to resume the hajj in light of the worldwide reduction in COVID-19 cases.

“Zionism is an obvious plague for the world of Islam. The Zionists have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Zionist regime,” Khamenei wrote. “Even then, Zionist capitalists were a plague for the whole world. Now they’re a plague especially for the world of Islam.”

Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy for antisemitism, said Khamenei’s comments were “unacceptable.”

“Let us make no mistake, the use of ‘Zionist’ here is nothing but a foil for ‘Jewish,’” she said. “This vile, antisemitic rhetoric is not only disturbing but deeply problematic. No government should tolerate, let alone espouse, these hateful and dangerous views.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.