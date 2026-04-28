Iran’s War Reaches Diaspora Inboxes and Embassy Accounts

Felice Friedson’s interview with Italian Persian geopolitical analyst Ashkan Rostami pulls the Iran war off the battlefield and into inboxes, embassies, banks, and street checkpoints. Rostami tells The Media Line that as fighting involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continues, the Islamic Republic is trying to rally Iranians abroad, raise money, shape the information war, and hold its security system together under pressure.

The most startling detail is the outreach to the diaspora. Rostami says Iranian citizens abroad, including in Italy, received emails urging them to support the regime against what Tehran calls the “big and small Satan,” meaning the United States and Israel. Another message, he says, sought financial help, with routes including “the official bank account of the embassy in Italy,” cash delivered at the embassy, and what he described as “a Red Cross account in Kenya.”

Friedson’s interview also reaches back to the Iran-Iraq war, when the regime used martyrdom campaigns such as the “keys to heaven” message aimed at young Iranians sent to the front. Rostami sees echoes of that machinery today, warning that children are again being pulled toward state wartime efforts. He says young people were used at control posts in Tehran and other cities, a sign, in his view, that the regime may lack enough experienced Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij personnel.

The war, Rostami argues, is no longer only military. It is economic, political, and propagandistic. He says the regime is fractured, losing $500 million a day because of the blockade, and facing a choice between surrender through negotiations or military force. Still, he cautions against easy predictions. The war, he says, may last “at least four or five months,” and no one outside Iran knows exactly whether the army or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has begun to crack.

Read the full article and watch Friedson’s interview for the larger picture: a regime fighting not only for territory or deterrence, but for money, loyalty, fear, and control.