The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq and Iran Increasing Efforts to Combat Drought and Sandstorms
A man rides his bicycle during a sandstorm in Iraq's southern city of Basra on May 16, 2022. (Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iraq
sandstorm

Iraq and Iran Increasing Efforts to Combat Drought and Sandstorms

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

Iraq and Iran are stepping up their joint efforts to combat drought and water shortages, as well as sandstorms. Schools and government offices in both countries have come to a standstill in recent weeks due to severe sandstorms; both countries, as well as the entire region, have faced and increasing number of sandstorms in recent years.  Iraq’s foreign minister, Foad Hussein, and the head of the Iranian department of environment, Ali Salajegheh, met earlier this week in Baghdad to discuss ways to combat the increase in sandstorms, The New Arab reported. They discussed the need to expand the dialogue to the entire region to discuss “the consequences of weather changes in the area, and ways of combating sandstorms, droughts, desertification, and ecology issues,” according to the report, citing a statement issued after the meeting. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian late last month spoke on the phone with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait about regional cooperation to deal with the sandstorms. Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to suffer the effects of the climate crisis. Severe drought has plagued Iraq, caused by low rainfall and exacerbated by dams built in Iran and Turkey.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.