Iraq and Iran Increasing Efforts to Combat Drought and Sandstorms

Iraq and Iran are stepping up their joint efforts to combat drought and water shortages, as well as sandstorms. Schools and government offices in both countries have come to a standstill in recent weeks due to severe sandstorms; both countries, as well as the entire region, have faced and increasing number of sandstorms in recent years. Iraq’s foreign minister, Foad Hussein, and the head of the Iranian department of environment, Ali Salajegheh, met earlier this week in Baghdad to discuss ways to combat the increase in sandstorms, The New Arab reported. They discussed the need to expand the dialogue to the entire region to discuss “the consequences of weather changes in the area, and ways of combating sandstorms, droughts, desertification, and ecology issues,” according to the report, citing a statement issued after the meeting. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian late last month spoke on the phone with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait about regional cooperation to deal with the sandstorms. Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to suffer the effects of the climate crisis. Severe drought has plagued Iraq, caused by low rainfall and exacerbated by dams built in Iran and Turkey.