Iraq and Syria Reconnect Through Border Route Shut for Over a Decade

Iraq and Syria reopened the Rabia border crossing on Monday, restoring a major overland link between the two countries for the first time in roughly 13 years and reopening a route seen as important for trade, passenger traffic, and regional transport. The crossing, known as al-Yarubiyah on the Syrian side, resumed operations after a ceremony in Syria’s Hasakah province, where officials from both governments said they were working to simplify procedures, improve coordination, and expand cross-border commerce. Reuters and AP reported that the move also comes as Iraq looks for additional land routes for fuel shipments after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was badly disrupted during the recent Iran war.

Syrian customs authorities said the crossing is now open for transit, trade, imports, exports, and passenger movement. Iraqi and Syrian officials cast the reopening as more than a technical border measure. It is also part of a broader effort to rebuild economic ties after years in which war, insecurity, and the rise of the Islamic State group severed much of the normal movement between the two neighbors. Rabia, in Iraq’s Nineveh province near Mosul, was shut as Syria’s civil war deepened and Islamic State fighters overran large parts of the frontier zone. AP reported that the area later returned to Iraqi control after the group’s territorial defeat.

The reopening means Iraq and Syria now have all three of their main border crossings back in operation, following the earlier resumption of traffic at al-Qaim in 2025. That gives both governments another channel for trade and a fresh sign of warming ties under Syria’s post-Assad leadership. Reuters reported last year that the reopening of al-Qaim was part of a wider push to normalize relations and revive economic exchange.

For Iraq, the timing matters. The country depends on oil for about 90% of state revenue, and officials have been under pressure to find alternatives to Gulf export routes. For border communities on both sides, the hope is simpler: more trucks, more business, and fewer years lost to war.