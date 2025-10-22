Iraq Arrests 5 in Killing of Baghdad Councilor as Election Tensions Rise

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday it arrested five suspects in the Oct. 15 assassination of Safaa al-Mashhadani, a sitting member of the Baghdad Provincial Council and a parliamentary candidate, after a joint operation with the Popular Mobilization Forces in and around the capital. The ministry said the inquiry remains under judicial supervision, describing the detentions as part of a wider push to secure the run-up to national elections set for November.

Al-Mashhadani was killed in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle exploded, wounding four others. The attack prompted swift condemnation in Baghdad and an order from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani to form an investigative committee. Days later, unidentified gunmen sprayed the office of another candidate, Muthanna al-Azzawi, in the Yusufiyah area south of the city, rattling parties already bracing for a tense campaign season.

Iraq has wrestled with pre-election violence and intimidation in past cycles, with candidates, activists, and journalists occasionally targeted by bombs or drive-by shootings. Security officials say they are adapting to tactics that range from vehicle-borne explosives to small teams of gunmen, while courts press cases tied to political coercion and illegal weapons. The Popular Mobilization Forces—an umbrella of state-sanctioned paramilitary groups incorporated into Iraq’s security architecture after fighting ISIS—often participate in joint raids with police and federal units, reflecting Baghdad’s mix of regular and auxiliary forces.

Officials have not released the suspects’ names or alleged affiliations, and no group has claimed responsibility for either attack. Voting is due next month, and election authorities say they are coordinating with security agencies on extra patrols, route checks, and site hardening at campaign offices and polling stations. Whether those measures calm a jittery political arena may become clear in the coming weeks as parties move from rallies to ballots.