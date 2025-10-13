Iraq Presses Turkey To Open the Taps on Tigris and Euphrates

Iraq on Sunday formally asked Turkey to raise water releases on the Tigris and Euphrates by 500 cubic meters per second in October and November, a bid to ease its worst shortages since 1933, Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab said after talks in Ankara. The request, delivered during Diab’s visit, aims to rebuild reservoirs over the next 50 days ahead of a forecasted wet season, with Turkish officials signaling readiness to help and both sides agreeing to finalize a water framework deal in Baghdad.

The appeal lands in a decades-long dispute shaped by climate stress and upstream dams. Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP)—a network of hydropower and irrigation works anchored by the Atatürk Dam on the Euphrates—has expanded Ankara’s control over transboundary flows. Downstream, Iraq’s rivers have been pinched by drought, higher temperatures, and evaporation losses, compounding salinity and shrinking farm output.

Baghdad’s ask is precise: a temporary, quantifiable boost on both rivers to stabilize storage and drinking supplies while humanitarian and agricultural needs peak. Ankara’s response, according to the ministry statement, acknowledged the urgency, and the draft agreement under discussion points to closer technical coordination, data sharing, and release scheduling through the winter.

Hydropolitics between Turkey, Syria, and Iraq have long revolved around negotiated flow targets and real-time operating rules; the latest steps appear aimed at putting that cooperation on firmer footing during a critical seasonal transition. If the October–November increase materializes, Iraq’s reservoirs could enter December with a stronger cushion—and a better shot at sustaining deliveries to cities and fields as rains arrive.