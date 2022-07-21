The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iraq Recalls Envoy From Its Ankara Embassy Over Deadly Kurdistan Attack
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of the victims killed a day earlier in a Kurdish hill village in an attack blamed on Turkey, before being flown to their cities from the airport in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdish autonomous region, July 21, 2022. (Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Turkey
Embassy
Ankara
Kurdistan
attack

Iraq Recalls Envoy From Its Ankara Embassy Over Deadly Kurdistan Attack

Steven Ganot
07/21/2022

Baghdad on Wednesday announced the recall for consultations of its chargé d’affaires from the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iraq for explanations over an artillery bombardment that killed at least nine tourists in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security made the decision after an emergency meeting. Iraq accused Turkey of the attack on a resort in Kurdistan’s Duhok Province, but Ankara denied responsibility.

“Turkey disregards Iraq’s demands to stop the violations against Iraq’s sovereignty and disrespects the principle of good neighborliness,” the Iraqi ministerial council said in a statement. Iraq has demanded that Turkey apologize for the attack and withdraw its forces from Iraqi territories.

The ministerial council also decided to delay the assignment of a new ambassador to Turkey and to file a complaint with the UN Security Council over the attack.

Turkey regularly carries out attacks on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

