Iraq Returns to Kuwait 738 Boxes of Property Seized in 1990 Invasion

Kuwait received a 738-box shipment of archives and property that Iraq seized from the Gulf state during its 1990 invasion, the Kuwait News Agency said on Monday. During a handover ceremony to Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Al-Qahtani, the assistant foreign minister for Arab affairs, stressed the importance of continuing efforts to recover Kuwaiti properties. He also urged Iraq to speed the pace of work to reveal the fate of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons that remain unaccounted for. The undersecretary for legal affairs in the Foreign Ministry, Qahtan Al-Janabi, said Iraq was eager to return all Kuwaiti belongings to Kuwait, and stressed both countries’ readiness to fully restore bilateral relations and resolve all outstanding issues between them. Among the returned items were the holdings and archives of Kuwait’s state-run radio and television stations. Yousef Al-Serri, assistant undersecretary for radio affairs in Kuwait’s Information Ministry, called the handover a “great moment,” and said efforts would be made to sort the contents his ministry received. This is the fourth shipment of archives and property Kuwait has received from Iraq since 2019.