The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Returns to Kuwait 738 Boxes of Property Seized in 1990 Invasion
Mideast Daily News

Iraq Returns to Kuwait 738 Boxes of Property Seized in 1990 Invasion

Steven Ganot
07/05/2022

Kuwait received a 738-box shipment of archives and property that Iraq seized from the Gulf state during its 1990 invasion, the Kuwait News Agency said on Monday. During a handover ceremony to Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Al-Qahtani, the assistant foreign minister for Arab affairs, stressed the importance of continuing efforts to recover Kuwaiti properties. He also urged Iraq to speed the pace of work to reveal the fate of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons that remain unaccounted for. The undersecretary for legal affairs in the Foreign Ministry, Qahtan Al-Janabi, said Iraq was eager to return all Kuwaiti belongings to Kuwait, and stressed both countries’ readiness to fully restore bilateral relations and resolve all outstanding issues between them. Among the returned items were the holdings and archives of Kuwait’s state-run radio and television stations. Yousef Al-Serri, assistant undersecretary for radio affairs in Kuwait’s Information Ministry, called the handover a “great moment,” and said efforts would be made to sort the contents his ministry received. This is the fourth shipment of archives and property Kuwait has received from Iraq since 2019.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.