Iraq Withdraws From Islamic Games in Turkey Due to Shelling of Resort
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Turkey
PKK
Islamic Solidarity Games

Steven Ganot
07/24/2022

Iraq announced on Sunday that in protest against the bombardment of a resort in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which Baghdad blamed on Ankara, it would withdraw from the Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Turkey in August.

Iraq’s National Olympic Committee said in a statement that decided to withdraw from the games in a meeting held to discuss the latest tension between Iraq and Turkey after the July 20 shelling of the Barakh tourist resort, in the Zakho District of Kurdistan’s Duhok province. Turkey denies responsibility for the attack, which killed at least nine civilians, including two children, and wounded dozens more. But Turkish forces often carry out attacks, including ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments, against strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is to be held on August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

 

