The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi Boy, 10, Eludes Security To Board Plane Bound for Iran – Without a Ticket
An Iran Air passenger plan at Zurich Airport in 2007. (Aero Icarus/Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
stowaway
Najaf
Iran
Aircraft

Iraqi Boy, 10, Eludes Security To Board Plane Bound for Iran – Without a Ticket

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2022

A 10-year-old Iraqi boy successfully avoided airport security and boarded a plane bound for Iran without a ticket. The boy passed through seven security checks at Al Najaf International Airport, 90 miles south of Baghdad, in order to board an Iran Air chartered aircraft earlier this week, the French news agency AFP reported late Wednesday. Following an investigation into the incident, “Anyone who failed in their duties will be sanctioned, fired or transferred,” airport manager Hikmat Ahmed told AFP. The boy had been at the airport for about five hours and had blended in with the crush of travelers at the airport before the crew of the chartered plane noticed him and contacted airport officials, according to the report. The airport receives hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims a year for the Arba’een Pilgrimage to Karbala. A private company is currently in charge of security at the airport.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.